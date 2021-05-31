Appointments Committee to start vetting deputy ministers-nominees from Wednesday

The Appointments Committee will start vetting deputy ministers nominees from Wednesday

Effective this Wednesday, June 2, 2021, through Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the Appointments Committee of Parliament will once again have its hands full as it vets the president’s nominees for the positions of a Minister of State and 39 Deputy Ministers.



The 39 deputy ministers-nominees were appointed under 24 portfolios by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, reports citinewsroom.com.



Ten of the nominees are women.

First-time Members of Parliament, Hassan Tampuli and John Ampontuah Kumah, also made the cut with a number of others maintaining their portfolios from the president’s first term.



They include Abena Osei-Asare at the Finance Ministry, Mohammed Amin Adam, William Owuraku Aidoo at the Energy Ministry, Osei Bonsu Amoah for the Local Government, Decentralisation & Rural Development ministry, and Tina Mensah at the Health Ministry, among others.



Also, a former deputy Minister of Finance, Charles Adu-Boahen, has been nominated as the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, a statement from the presidency indicated.



The statement added that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was hopeful that, “just as was done for his Ministers, Parliament will, on a bi-partisan basis, expedite the approval of his Deputy Ministerial nominees, so they can join the government forthwith, and assist in the delivery of his mandate for his second term in office.”