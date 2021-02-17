Appointments Committee yet to vote on any of the vetted nominees – Ablakwa

MP for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said that members of the Appointments Committee of Parliament are yet to vote on any of the ministerial nominees examined so far.

He has therefore called on the general public to disregard claims on social media that the Committee has voted to approve all the nominees who have gone through the vetting.



Mr Ablakwa who is a Member of the Committee said in a tweet that the expectation of the people who are being represented by the lawmakers will remain the guiding principles in approving the nominees.



“Members of the Parliament’s Appointments Committee of Parliament are yet to vote on any of the nominees who have appeared before us thus far. Kindly ignore rumors to the contrary.

“I believe good conscience, expectations of the people we represent and our country’s supreme interest should and remain our guiding principles,” he said in a tweet.



So far, about ten (10) of President Akufo-Addo’s nominees have been screened by the Committee.



They include Energy Minister-Designate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Health Minister-designate Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Attorney-General-designate, Godfred Dame, Education Minister-designate Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, National Security Minister-designate Albert Kan-Dapaah, Defense Minister-designate Dominic Nitiwul, Communications Minister-designate Ursula Owusu, Minister-designate for Parliamentary Affairs ,Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Local Government and Rural Development minister-designate, Dan Botwe, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, minister-designate for foreign Affairs.