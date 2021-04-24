Approach the vetting process with all seriousness, clean up your cupboards – Alhassan Suhuyini to new appointees

Alhassan Suhuyini is the MP for Tamale North and member of the Appointments Committee

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, has serve notice to the newly nominated deputy ministers to be ready to face the full length of scrutiny of the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

He explained that particularly for nominees who are coming to these deputy ministerial positions from Chief Executive roles, they should especially know that they will have to be answering tough questions on anything that is sketchy about their previous engagements.



Responding to a question on why as members of the Appointments Committee, they appear to show a strong face and rejection of some nominees but then go ahead to unanimously approve them, he said the dynamics are different.



“We are not discussing what will guide the work of the Appointments Committee and by extension, my approach as a member of the Committee. Definitely, we are guided by the constitution, we first of all have to look at whether they are qualified to occupy those positions, whether they have engaged in any illegality over the years," he said.



The MP, who is also a member of the Appointments Committee of Parliament - who will be responsible for vetting all nominees, further cautioned that as is their work, they will scrutinize all issues that concerns the work of the nominees, ensuring that they are prepared to deliver the mandate reposed on them in their new designations.

"And let me just perhaps, caution those who have been CEOs and have had the opportunity to be nominated, to look in their cupboards because we will look there.



“And if we find skeletons, we will ask them to come face to face with them before the cameras and explain to us how they have such things in their cupboards,” he cautioned.



Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini made this known on the Saturday, April 24, 2021, edition of NewsFile on the JoyNews channel and monitored by GhanaWeb.