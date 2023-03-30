Approval of ministerial nominees: This is a big disgrace, expect more - Allotey Jacobs pokes NDC

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has described as disgraceful the decision by some members of the minority in parliament to defy the party’s directive in approving some six ministerial nominees.

Speaking on the Wednesday, March 29, 2023, edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show, Allotey Jacobs described the incident as “a big disgrace to the party” adding that more is yet to come.



“For the General Secretary to write a letter to the MPs and for the letter to be made public causing everyone to be in expectation of the result just like a football match. Then eventually the score comes out and 33 MPs voted for the president’s nominees…



"Even Bryan Acheampong whom they hated and vilified the most had the highest votes. Indeed, no man can destroy a person God has blessed. There are people whose destinies are in the hands of God and you as a human being cannot alter that destiny. He has won. Isn’t that a disgrace to the party? It is a big disgrace and more is yet to come,” he stated.



The statement by Allotey Jacobs was in reaction to the voting held in parliament for the approval of six persons nominated by the president for approval as ministers on Friday, March 24, 2023.



Some members of the minority caucus made of NDC members of parliament broke ranks nd voted in approval of the nominees contrary to a directive from their party.



The outcome of the secret voting has led to accusations of treachery being levelled against members of the caucus.

But according to Allotey Jacobs, the result of the votes and its aftermath is an indication of a decline of the NDC as one of the country’s two main leading political parties.



According to him, the NDC may as well be in decline after the death of its founder just like the Convention Peoples Party following the death of Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



“Today Rawlings is dead, the founder of the party is dead. I am inclined to believe that Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings took his NDC along when he died just like Kwame Nkrumah went with his CPP,” he said.



GA/SARA