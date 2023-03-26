Approval of ministers, SC justice: NDC MPs showed Asiedu Nketiah who had power – Anyidoho

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah (left), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, (right)

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has refuted assertions that parliamentarians of the party, who voted to approve appointees of the government, against the order of the party, are betrayers.

According to him, the MPs did no wrong but rather showed that they cannot be controlled by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



In a series of tweets shared on Friday, Anyidoho added that the presence of Asiedu Nketiah was what annoyed the MPs the most and made them vote in favour of the government.



“How can the approval of Ministers be considered as treachery? Were we not excited when some NPP MPs helped us win the speakership? Was that also treachery from the NPP? Why do some people think they have more sense than others?



“So, is it Koku Anyidoho who influenced the voting pattern in Parliament today - such that the presence of Asiedu-Nketiah in the Chamber rather infuriated the MPs? Why do some people think that we are all stupid and will follow commands that don’t make sense?

“You Asiedu-Nketiah, you are still shamelessly serving on the Parliamentary Services Board and collecting ur fat allowances, and you think you can intimidate MPs who won Seats without ur input?” parts of his tweets read.



Parliament approves all six nominees, two Supreme Court Justices:



Parliament on Friday, March 24 approved all six ministerial nominees as well as the nominees of the supreme court of President Akufo-Addo after a heated debate, 24 hours prior, and a tense voting process.



Final results declared by Speaker Alban Bagbin showed that all nominees got more votes than the minimum of 138 votes required because out of the 275 eligible voters, there were three absent.

Some Members of Parliament (MPs) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not adhere to the decision of the party to vote against the approval of the nominees.



Kobina Tahiru Hammond (MP for Adansi Asokwa) was approved as the Minister of Trade and Industry and Bryan Acheampong (MP for Abetifi) as the Minister of Food and Agriculture.



Other nominees who were approved include Stephen Asamoah Boateng, as Ministry of Chieftaincy; Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State (Ministry of Finance), and Osei Bonsu Amoah, Ministry of Local Government.



Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, was also approved as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

The Supreme Court nominees who were approved include George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.



