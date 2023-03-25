Approval of ministers, SC justice: ‘We lost a battle and not the war’ – Deputy majority leader

Deputy Majority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah

The Deputy Majority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has urged members of the National Democratic Congress not to be dejected by the loss in the battle on the approval of ministerial and judicial appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, even though the loss was unbearable, the important thing is that the party comes together for the many battles ahead.



“I was naturally devastated last night but woke up surprisingly feeling stronger and convinced that we simply lost a battle and not the war.



“We necessarily have to regroup and soldier on for there are many battles ahead and I know with God on our side we shall win the war in the end,” the deputy majority leader wrote in a tweet shared, on Saturday, March 25, 2023.



“The victory of the NDC is coming again and nothing can stop it,” Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament for Ellembele, added.



Parliament approves all six nominees, two Supreme Court Justices:

Parliament on Friday, March 24 approved all six ministerial nominees as well as the nominees of the supreme court of President Akufo-Addo after a heated debate, 24 hours prior and a tense voting process.



Final results declared by Speaker Alban Bagbin showed that all nominees got more votes than the minimum of 138 votes required because out of the 275 eligible voters, there were three absent.



Some Members of Parliament (MPs) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not adhere to the decision of the party to vote against the approval of the nominees.



Kobina Tahiru Hammond (MP for Adansi Asokwa) was approved as the Minister of Trade and Industry and Bryan Acheampong (MP for Abetifi) as the Minister of Food and Agriculture.



Other nominees who were approved include Stephen Asamoah Boateng, as Ministry of Chieftaincy; Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State (Ministry of Finance), and Osei Bonsu Amoah, Ministry of Local Government.

Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, was also approved as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.



The Supreme Court nominees who were approved include George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.



