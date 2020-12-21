Approved coronavirus vaccines to be made available to Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given the assurance that the newly approved emergency vaccines for COVID-19 will be deployed across the country.

He says the government is taking steps to access the vaccines.



“Ghana, I assure you, is not going to be left behind in having access to the vaccines,” he assured.



President Akufo-Addo was speaking on Sunday, December 20 in his 20th update to the nation on measures taken by his government in the fight against the pandemic.



The country has so far recorded 53,954 cases since its outbreak on Thursday, March 12.



The viral disease has no cure.

But there was hope across the world last week when the US began immunisation with the newly developed Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.



A second vaccine, Moderna vaccine, is readying to be approved by the Foods and Drugs Administration of the US.



President Akufo-Addo admitted, in his televised address, that there has been “anxiety related to the safety and efficacy of the newly developed vaccines”.



“Government will ensure that the COVID-19 vaccines to be deployed in the country are effective and are safe,” he stressed.



To this end, the government has put together a team of experts from stakeholder institutions and agencies.

According to the president, these experts are “working assiduously towards the procurement and deployment of the vaccines in Ghana”.



He said the Ministry of Information will in the coming days give more details.



