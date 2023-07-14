2
Architect who designed KNUST Unity Hall and Cedi House turns 95

Sjns.png Professor John Owusu Addo

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Born in 1928, Ghanaian Professor John Owusu Addo is the brain and architect behind some interesting building designs in Ghana especially on the KNUST campus and in the Greater Accra Region.

He is known to have designed the Unity Hall in 1964, Cedi House, and also supervised the construction of the Accra International Conference Centre.

This detail was given by the “Voice of KNUST” a platform that gives interesting information about Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The good old professor is now 95 years old.

