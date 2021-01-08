Are these our 'honorables'?, we deserve an apology from the MPs - Dr. Asah Asante

Parliamentarians in cabinet (File photo)

Senior Political Lecturer at the Univesity of Ghana, Legon, Dr Kwame Asah Asante has vehemently condemned the behaviour of the Members of Parliament during the dissolution of the 7th Parliament under the Fourth Republic.

There was a massive kerfuffle in Ghana's Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021, ahead of the swearing-in of the newly elected MPs to usher in an 8th Parliament and also during the election of a new Speaker for the August House.



The MPs, from both sides - Minority and Majority, had heated arguments erupting into a near brawl in the Legislative House.



There were inappropriate scenes of the Parliamentarians kicking off ballot boxes and booths during the voting for a new Speaker and also a member of the [old] Majority, Tema West MP Carlos Ahenkorah also snatching ballot papers and attempting to run away with them but was immediately prevented from carrying out his agenda.



Reacting to the incidents that characterized Parliament, Dr Asah Asante wondered if the MPs indeed deserve to be called ''Honorable''.

Speaking to sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Dr Asah Asante demanded an immediate apology from the MPs to all Ghanaians.



"The leaders we call 'Honourable' and given our authority to didn't behave appropriately. What they did was wrong. They disgraced the country, family and democracy in this nation. They must apologize to us that what they did was unacceptable . . . What they did on that day was disgusting," he fumed.



