Are you calling for a change or return? – Adom-Otchere asks ‘candidate’ Mahama

Paul Adom-Otchere and John Dramani Mahama

Host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Paul Adom-Otchere has asked former president John Dramani Mahama to explain the basis on which he is seeking to return as president.

Adom-Otchere holds that given his person and political history with the presidency, Mahama cannot put himself out as a candidate seeking a change in the executive governance of Ghana.



Adom-Otchere submitted in an editorial on the March 2 edition of his show that the former president was at best a candidate seeking a ‘return’ to the high office of president.



“Is president Mahama calling for a change or he is calling for a return? Because for him, it is a return,” he said, explaining that a change mantra will be correct only if president Mahama explains and apologizes for the things that caused his defeat in 2016.



If that is done, he continued: “then his ticket will represent a change. But at this stage, president Mahama’s ticket is a return but Ghanaians must decide whether the return is good or the change is good.”



He observed that the NDC was presenting Mahama as a change candidate and one who comes with a new voice but “that task is very high to surmount.”

Mahama formally launched his flagbearership bid to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Volta Regional capital of Ho on Thursday, March 2, 2023.



The NDC has slated May 13, 2023, for the election of its flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections.



In his address, the former president highlighted the failures of the current administration while noting his experience and plan to rebuild the Ghanaian economy if elected as president.



He thus called for the support of his party in making him the flagbearer while also appealing to Ghanaians to elect the NDC in 2024.



