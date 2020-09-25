Are you going to rectify or find missing names in the voters register? - Mahama jabbed

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and his running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang have suspended their campaign over some anomalies in the new voters' register ahead of the December 7 polls.

John Mahama has also directed all executives of the party to stop every campaign activity to monitor the ongoing voter exhibition exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC) for three days, starting Friday, September 25.



Reacting to this on Peace FM's The Platform programme, Charles Owusu, Head of Operations of the Forestry Commission questioned why the former President will suspend his campaign when he does not work with the Electoral Commission.



"Is this why you should suspend your campaign? Why should you suspend your campaign because some names are missing from the register? Are you the one going to rectify or find the missing names? It's not your work . . . you can issue a statement and that will be it," he indicated.

According to him, "the missing register was just a cover-up story and that the only reason why the campaign was suspended was because things are not going as they (NDC) planned".



