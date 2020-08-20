Politics

‘Are you living on Jupiter’ – Mahama on NPP’s achievements

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama has questioned why the incumbent NPP claims that they have performed better than any other administration Ghana has had since independence.

According to him, the government is engaging in propaganda and self-praise.



“Are they living on Jupiter or they are living here in Ghana?” the former President quizzed.



He explained, “When the leadership gets detached from the reality on the ground, then you have a problem...in the four years I served as president of this country, I added GHC54billion to the public debt…that GHC54billion, if you look over all this country, you’ll see evidence of what the GHC54billion was used to do,” he told the Chiefs and people of the Asogli State in the Volta Region.



Mahama noted that the current administration has borrowed GHC140billion from 2017 to date but has virtually nothing to show for it other than consuming resources.

The NDC flagbearer noted that the December elections are very critical in shaping the destiny of this country as well as the future of the teeming youth across the country.



“We are at a crossroads in our country. Our economy is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). In the history of the fourth republic, the economy has not been as bad as it is today,” Mahama said.



He stated further that COVID-19 should not be an excuse for the NPP administration because the economy was struggling before Ghana had its first two cases of the novel coronavirus.

