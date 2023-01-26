Armah-Kofi Buah as deputy Minority Leader will ginger NDC to win more votes in Western Region - Ellembelle NDC

Some members of Ellembelle NDC

The leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region has commended the National Executives of the party for appointing their Member of Parliament (MP), Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah as the Deputy Minority Leader of Parliament.

Addressing the media at Kamgbunli on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the Ellembelle NDC Constituency Chairman, Alex Kwame Mahama stated that the appointment of Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah as the Deputy Minority Leader would empower the rank and file of the party in the Western Region to do extra work to win more votes for the party in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in 2024.



"What the party has done for the region would ginger the grassroots to work harder for more votes in the Western Region", he said.



They thanked the National Chairman of the party and his team for reposing trust and confidence in their MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.



"In line with this, we wish to say a big thank you to the National Chairman and his team, the Minority Caucus and all those who played diverse roles to make this happen", the Constituency Chairman acknowledged.



They, therefore, congratulated their MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah on his appointment as the Deputy Minority Leader.

They emphasized that Armah-Kofi Buah merits the position offered him.



"We wish to say a big congratulations to Hon. Buah is on his appointment. It is no surprise to us at all that you have been honoured with this appointment because right from the very first day you took up the mantle as the people's representative in Parliament, your sterling qualities of humility, hard work and love for your people have always stood out. You have transformed Ellembelle and made it the envy of all. Your service to your constituents is unparalleled", he said.



"We are therefore encouraged that the national leadership of the Party and the minority Caucus have rightly recognised your good qualities and what positive impact you can bring to the leadership of the minority in Parliament", he added.



The Constituency Executives together with their Branch Executives who could not hide their joy stated, "Yesterday was a very special day for us as constituents and as rank and file of the great NDC Party of the Ellembelle Constituency".



They continued that, "The whole of Ellembelle was agog with excitement when news broke about the elevation of our hardworking Member of Parliament and the leader of the MPs caucus here in the region, Hon Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah to the Deputy Minority Leader position in Parliament. Last night was a very good night, and even more so this afternoon because our excitement knows no bounds".

The Constituency Chairman said the appointment of Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah as the Deputy Minority Leader is a historic for the rank and file of the party in the Western Region since 1992.



"It is also worth noticing that this appointment is very historic in the annals of the NDC as a party because nobody as a Member Of Parliament from the region has ever been established to such a higher position in Parliament and it goes to accentuate the point that, NDC as a party recognizes and appreciates the contributions and support it enjoys from the region", he said.



They took the opportunity to commend Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for chalking great successes at the time was the Energy Minister.



"As a former Minister of Energy and later petroleum, you contributed immensely to the development of those sectors and left an indelible mark", he said.



They believed that Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah would be offered greater position in future to serve Ghana and the NDC as a whole.

"We believe that this appointment is the beginning of greater things to come and that it will spur you on to even greater works for Ellembelle, the Western region and mother Ghana.



Hon. Buah, keep shining and continue to make us proud. We love you", he concluded.



Speaking to the media immediately after the presser, the 2022 NDC Western Regional Chairman aspirant, Comrade Alhaji Gibrilu Alhassan Laminn congratulated Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah on his elevation as the Deputy Minority Leader of Parliament.



He also thanked the national leadership of the NDC for appointing Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah as the Deputy Minority Leader of Parliament.



He stated that working with Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for the past twelve years as the Ellembelle NDC Constituency Communications Officer, he (Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah) would not disappoint the party.

He, therefore, seized the opportunity to urge Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Ellembelle MP to use his vast experience in politics to liaise with Ato Forson, the Minority Leader and other leaders to unite all the NDC MPs and make the minority caucus very effective and vibrant.



He also appealed to those aggrieved NDC members of Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Muntaka to respect the decision of the national executives of the party and focus their energy on the incompetent and insensitive Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government is collapsing the whole economy completely.



Moreover, the emergency presser was attended by one hundred and fifty NDC branch executives, all the twenty-eight Ellembelle NDC Constituency Executives, some Assembly Members of the area, some Chiefs, some opinion leaders and the media.