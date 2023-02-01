Armah-Kofi Buah will be president in Ghana in future - Asasetre Chief predicts

MP for Ellembelle constituency, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah

The Chief of Asasetre in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Nana Gyan Kpanyinli II, has predicted that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah would be president of Ghana in future.

The Chief made the revelation at Asasetre over the weekend when the MP together with some Ellembelle NDC Constituency Executives visited the area to acquaint himself with challenges facing the community.



After knowing some of the challenges facing the community, the MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah presented 100 bags of cement to the Chief to aid in the construction of the community's Technical and Vocational School.



Addressing the MP and his entourage, Nana Gyan Kpanyinli II commended the MP for thinking about the Asasetre community by supporting them with 100 bags of cement.



"In fact, Hon Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has done well for we the people of Asasetre because nowadays it is not easy to buy cement for someone free of charge and our MP has given us 100 bags of cement. Hon Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah is in opposition, his political party is not in power but he has come here to know our challenges and has supported us," he acknowledged.



He emphasized, "No wonder Hon Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah is called by the good people of Ellembelle as Action Man, truly he has demonstrated it today and I want to say it that a time is coming and Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah will president of Ghana because he does his things like Dr. Kwame Nkrumah."



He, therefore, called on the good people of Asasetre and Ellembelle at large to remember Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah in prayers to live long to become president in Ghana.

Nana Gyan Kpanyinli II took the opportunity and appealed to the government and other Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to come to their aid to construct their Technical and Vocational School to equip the youth in the area and outside their community.



"We have used someone's house and also renovated a teacher's bungalow in our community to start the school this academic year and we need support so I will use this platform to appeal to the government and other companies to come to our aid to construct our Technical and Vocational School," he pleaded.



He also appealed to his members of the community to support the construction of the school.



On his part, Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah applauded the community for taking a good step to get a Technical and Vocational School in the area to train youth.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to implore government and others to support the Asasetre community to construct infrastructural facilities for the school.



He pledged his total commitment to continuing support the community to construct their Technical and Vocational School.

"In fact, Nana Gyan Kpanyinli and his people have done well, and I support this vision to get Asasetre a Technical and Vocational School. I will continue to do my best to support this construction. I will appeal to companies in Ellembelle District and government to support this great vision", he stated.



He bemoaned the bad nature of the road network in the area and called on Akufo-Addo government to treat it as a matter of concern and construct the bad road network in the area.



"In 2020 elections President Akufo-Addo came here to cut sod to construct this road and till now nothing has been done about it and my constituents here are suffering because the dust is giving them heath issues", he worried.



He added that, "When I was the Energy Minister, we brought Oil Enclave Road Programme to construct all bad roads in Ellembelle District and constructed some but since 2017 the NPP took over the administration of this country, they have failed to construct a single kilometer of road in Ellembelle District".



He assured the Chief and the good people of Asasetre that he would summon the Minister for Roads to Parliament to tell the good people of Ellembelle why the roads had been remained deplorable.