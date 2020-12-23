Armed Forces to hold Festival of Nine Lessons

Logo of the Ghana Armed Forces

The Ghana Armed Forces is to hold a “Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” and “End of Year Religious Parade” on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Burma Hall in Burma Camp.

A statement signed by Major A. Marteye, for the Director, Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday in Accra stated.



The festival would be on the theme: “God Our Hope for Today and Tomorrow”.

The Chief of the Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa, would grace the occasion as the Guest of Honour, the statement said.