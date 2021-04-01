Armed criminals now more likely to kill victims - NGO

The State needs to provide spot-on security for the public

Armed criminals are now more likely to kill or injure their victims, making it a safer option not to resist when one comes under attack but rather, submit to prevent likely death or serious injury.

Mr Nana Yaw Akwada, Executive Director of the Bureau for Public Safety, a non-profit organization committed to public safety in West Africa, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra.



He said research by the Bureau showed that while violent crime cases reported in the year 2020 decreased by eight per cent compared to the immediate years before, associated deaths and injuries increased by 14 per cent and 63 per cent respectively.



Mr Akwada said this indicates that criminals have become more trigger-happy over the years, and would not hesitate to kill or severely injure their victims.



"Just cooperate with criminals once they corner you in an armed attack. Statistics show they will not hesitate to use their weapons," Mr Akwada said.



He further touched on crime and said its prevention was a mutual task for both the Police and the public.

Mr Akwada advised that individuals take their personal security seriously, especially at home.



He said where possible, the homeowner should invest in CCTV cameras, security dogs, strong door and gate locks and all other crime prevention measures relevant to one's home security needs.



Mr Akwada said securing one’s home alone was, however, not enough and adding that, it was equally important to also take measures that keep the entire neighbourhood safe.



He said it was unfortunate that certain neighbourhoods were occupied by people who sometimes had no idea who the next-door neighbour is, adding that, this makes it difficult to fight crime effectively as community members because it becomes difficult to tell if your neighbours were the ones breaking down their own doors or criminals.



"Let us build good neighbourliness. Let us get to know each other. It helps. When you come under criminal attack, you could easily call a neighbour. Neighbours should collaborate," Mr Akwada said.

He said the Police had to be very dependable in their response to distress calls, saying, "The State should provide spot-on security for the public."



Some highlights on the Ghana Public Safety and Crime Report for the year 2020(BPS WATCH) by the Bureau, indicated that while overall violent crime cases reported in that year decreased by eight per cent, deaths and injuries that resulted from crime for the year, respectively increased by 14 per cent and 63 per cent.



The report said for the first time in four years, incidents of murder, manslaughter and aggravated assault and armed robbery cases reported decreased significantly by 14 per cent, 33 per cent and 38 per cent respectively, as compared to 2019.



It said murder and manslaughter cases continued to dominate reported violent crime activities in Ghana, representing 27 per cent of violent crimes reported in the year 2020.