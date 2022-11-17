Armed men attack mobile money merchant at gunpoint in Sege

The MoMo agent was however not injured

A mobile money merchant, Joseph Abayateye on Wednesday evening was attacked by unknown assailants at the Ada West District capital, Sege in the Greater Accra Region, and opened fire on natives who were at the scene leading to the injury of one person.

An eyewitness who gave details of the robbery said, the gunmen shot a native, Timothy Tokoli in the hand in an attempt to defend the merchant during the attack subjecting him to severe injury.



Speaking in an interview with the merchant, Joseph Abayateye about the incident, he said: “Around 6: 30pm, two men among four robbers managed to break into the shop with guns and knives and demanded my working capitals while the other two were firing a warning shot at surrounding that scared people away from the scene”.



“The two men who broke into the shop were not in masks, however, they dressed exactly like ‘Fulani’, but I can’t figure out what form were the other two outside in”, he narrated.



According to him, the robbers made away with his working capital which includes a large sum of money, ten different phones, and his master cards used for the business.



He added that the case has been reported to the Ada West District Police Command for redress.

In a related issue, the Ada West District which is also an enclave of Sege Constituency has been in the news for recording several armed-robbery cases over the years leaving residents in the district in fear, hence citizens in the area have called on the state’s security agencies to ensure adequate security.



Concerning the aforementioned incident, a Fraud Prevention Expert and Security Consultant, Richard Kumadoe, has entreated the (Ada West) District’s Police Command to act precisely and immediately on the case without relenting.



He also expressed the worry that the Sege Constituency is classified as a High-Intensity Crime Area (HICA) which has been in the news with cases of blood-shedding.



Richard Kumadoe has therefore advised citizens in the area to take their security seriously adding that safety and public security are guaranteed through the collective work of DISEC professors and private individuals hence all must involve in the security process.



The victim of the shooting, Timothy Tokoli has been taken to the Catholic Hospital Battor in the North Tongu District for treatment.