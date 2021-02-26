Armed police and military take over Adwumakaase-Kese, Bomfa towns to avert clashes

A team of armed police and military have currently been deployed in the two communities

One person has been confirmed dead after sustaining a gunshot wound following a confrontation between residents of Adwumakaase-Kese in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region and the police, Thursday morning.

There was disagreement between the police and the residents when the youth demanded the reasons for the arrest of one of their colleagues.



The police in the ensuing confrontation allegedly shot into the crowd wounding two residents.



This was after inhabitants of Adwumakaase-Kese had prevented the Chief of Bomfa from erecting a signpost following a boundary dispute.



Calm returned after the Chief of Adwumakaase-Kese community, Nana Asenso Kuffour Ababio, spoke to the residents.



But with confirmation of the death of one of the victims Friday morning, residents of Adwumakaase-Kese launched a scathing attack on the residents of Bomfa.

A team of armed police and military have currently been deployed in the two communities to ensure law and order.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma Kontinhene of Adwumakaase-Kese Nana Yeboah Mensah confirmed to host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “the young man who suffered gunshot wounds at his waist has passed on”.



Kwame Owusu, 32, a native of Adwumakaase-Kese is said to be the deceased.



The Kontinhene further stated that “the news of the victim’s death has triggered reprisal attack by the youth of Adwumakaase-Kese on Bomfa,” adding that “the youth have blocked the streets restricting vehicular movements within the two towns”.