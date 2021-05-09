Armed police officers with hot water cannons storm Independence Square over FixTheCountry demo

Armed Police personnel has been deployed to Independence Square in the bid to stop the planned ‘FixTheCountry’ demonstration which was planned for today, May 9, 2021.

The team from the Formed Police Unit could be seen at the Square with several of their water cannons.



Photos and videos of them have already hit social media with social media users slamming and describing their actions as backward.



Founder and leader of the Economic Fighters League Ernesto Yeboah reacting on the issue on social media said: “We are coming with placards, they are coming with hot water cannon machines. How backward. How oppressive. How against the people."



"A state that chooses to oppress rather than liberate. To suffocate rather than enliven. This is why #WeAreAngry and marching to #FixMotherGhana.”



The Police over the week secured an ex-parte injunction preventing the organizers from holding the Protest.

The Police had argued that the restrictions on mass gathering due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 were still in force.



They asked the organizers to stop the demonstration or organize it at their own risk.



Following this, the Police have taken cover at Independence Square in the bid to stop the demonstrators should they organize the demonstration.







