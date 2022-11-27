7
Menu
News

Armed robber arrested; others being pursued for killing police officer

1140fc5f Edf0 4707 8f78 2ddb19c8b91a The suspect, Salifu Adams

Sun, 27 Nov 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Police have arrested one armed robber and are pursuing his accomplices for the murder of a male adult later identified as a Police officer.

The suspect, Salifu Adams, and his gang of robbers attacked the victim on 25th November, 2022 between Miminaso no.2 and Nyamebekyere on the Ejura Nkoranza road in the Ashanti region.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until his family is formally notified of his demise, In line with our standard operating procedure and in respect for Ghanaian tradition.

The suspect is in custody and will be arraigned before the court to face justice.

The manhunt for the remaining suspects has also been intensified and we will surely get them arrested.

May the soul of our departed colleague rest in perfect peace.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Related Articles: