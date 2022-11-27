Armed robber arrested; others being pursued for killing police officer

The suspect, Salifu Adams

The Police have arrested one armed robber and are pursuing his accomplices for the murder of a male adult later identified as a Police officer.

The suspect, Salifu Adams, and his gang of robbers attacked the victim on 25th November, 2022 between Miminaso no.2 and Nyamebekyere on the Ejura Nkoranza road in the Ashanti region.



The name of the deceased is being withheld until his family is formally notified of his demise, In line with our standard operating procedure and in respect for Ghanaian tradition.



The suspect is in custody and will be arraigned before the court to face justice.

The manhunt for the remaining suspects has also been intensified and we will surely get them arrested.



May the soul of our departed colleague rest in perfect peace.