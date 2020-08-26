Crime & Punishment

Armed robber who attempted to rob police-driven bus in Wa shot dead

The body has since been deposited at the Wa Municipal Hospital

Police in Wa on 24 August 2020 shot and killed an alleged armed robber who attempted to rob a number of vehicles at Sawla in the Savannah Region.

According to the Police, the deceased aged about 23, emerged from a nearby bush with a locally manufactured shotgun and signalled a Hyundai bus with registration number AE 6036-12 to stop with a flashlight.



Unknowing to the deceased, the Hyundai bus was driven by a Police Officer called Mahama Ahmed who was escorting a number of vehicles from Axil base at Sawla to Wa on a routine duty core.

The deceased attempted robbing passengers in the bus of their belongings and in the process “he was fired, fell unconscious and was rushed to the Wa Municipal Hospital but was pronounced dead,” the Police said in a statement.



The body has since been deposited at the same hospital mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy.

