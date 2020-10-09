Armed robbers attack NDC campaign team

File photo

A National Democratic Congress(NDC) Campaign team has been attacked by armed robbers at Ejuratia in the Afigya Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region.

The victims who are part of former GNPC Boss, Alex Mould’s campaign team touring the Ashanti Region were attacked by the gunmen on Wednesday.



They were robbed of two mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money.

The driver of the campaign vehicle Sawadogo Mahmood disclosed that two out of the five occupants of the saloon car were severely beaten by the robbers after one of them(robbers) asked that they be shot to death.



“We saw someone running towards us but we didn’t actually know why he was running until he got a bit closer and we realized that he had a gun. Three others were running so I started reversing, there was a car on my left, my right side was where I could turn unfortunately immediately I turned there was a ditch so I got stuck in the ditch. So they walked up to us and demanded that we handed over our money and whatever valuables we had in our possession. One of them told us to enter the car and go the other said they should just shoot us and go. Then the other said we only came for their valuables, they’ve given it to us so what’s the need to shot them and the other said we have to shoot them to teach others a lesson,” Sawadogo Mahmood recounted their ordeal in an interview with Joy News monitored by Kasapafmonline.com.