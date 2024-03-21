Armed robbers attack Police Band; one killed

The deceased was a civilian member of the Police Band

A civilian employee with the Police Band in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional Capital, has been reportedly shot dead after they were attacked by armed robbers on Sunday, March 18, 2024.

Information available to MyNewsGh.com indicates that the Police Band was returning to Kumasi on Sunday evening at about 8:45 pm after performing at a programme around Nyinahini.



Sources indicate they were attacked between the Kumasi-Bibiani Road, resulting in the death of the civilian identified as Benjamin Osei Bonsu.

Two are said to be in critical condition at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, receiving treatment. Others who were also severely beaten have been treated and discharged.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service is yet to officially release a statement on the attack.