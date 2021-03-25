Armed robbers attack ambulance in North East Region

The victims of the robbery incident

An ambulance returning from Chereponi in the North East region to Tamale in the Northern region was reportedly been attacked by armed robbers.

According to the Daily Guide newspaper, the incident occurred on Thursday, March 25, 2021, when the vehicle occupied by three personnel of the Ambulance Service and a patient relative were returning to Tamale after transporting a discharged patient to Chereponi.



Bekwai Franklin, the patient relative in his narration to the media said they were attacked at a village called Sunsung when they run into a road blockade.



According to him, the robbers came out of a nearby bush after succeeding to get the car to stop as a result of the blockade and surrounded the ambulance with guns.

“So we had to surrender and raised our hands for them to do whatever they wanted to do so they pulled us down and started beating us.”



After succeeding in robbing their victims of an amount of Ghc900, mobile phones and other valuables, the armed gang then fled the scene.



A report is said to have been filed at Yendi Police Station.