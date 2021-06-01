Armed robbers attack man on Achimota-GIMPA road

• A man believed to be in his 30’s has shared a video on social media on how he was attacked by robbers on the GIMPA road

• The road has become a hotspot for snatching vehicles by robbers



• Attempts to speak to the police failed since no one answered the call



A viral video on social media has shown how some unknown armed robbers attacked a man on the GIMPA road at about 8 pm on the night of May 31, 2021.



The video captures a man narrating his ordeal of the incident and how he escaped after a plastic road construction tool was thrown at him while driving. He is heard in the video warning Ghanaians to beware of plying the Achimota-GIMPA road in Accra.



The incident of robbery attacks on the road has been rampant over the years.



According to him, the road which serves as a shortcut for many staying in Madina and Legon areas has become a hotspot for robbers who snatch cars from citizens.

Narrating his ordeal after armed robbers attacked him but failed to collect his car from him, he said the incident happened between 8 pm to 9 pm where masked men threw objects at him while he was driving with the motive that he would stop.



He explained that the gesture looked surreal but he managed to maneuver his way around them.



Fortunately, the objects only damaged his rear car glass which sent him off speeding the more to save his life.



Attempt to engage the police on it proved futile as no one responded to the calls placed to interact with them.



Watch the full video of his ordeal below:



