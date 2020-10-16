Armed robbers attack market women at Abofour

The robbers fled into a near-by bush

The Offinso District Police are on the heels of four suspected armed robbers after they attacked traders at the Abofour market in the Offinso Municipality of Ashanti Region, CitiNewsroom reports.

The armed men according to police report stormed the market at 6:30pm on Thursday when traders were wrapping up their day’s activities.



The Offinso District Police, after being informed of the incident dispatched men to calm situations.



They were successful in chasing away the four robbers but could not apprehend any of them.

So far, only one person has reported of being robbed by the masked men. A mobile money merchant at the market says the robbers forcibly took GHc14,000 from him.



Offinso District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent, Benedict Wonkyi said that the police are investigating the matter.



“We received information that armed robbers have besieged Abofour market. Upon receiving that information, they informed me and I quickly dispatched the Offinso District Patrol team to the scene. Gunshots were fired and the robbers fled to the bush. It was later that one person came to the District police office that he was a victim of the robbery incident,” he is quoted to have said.