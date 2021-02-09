Armed robbers engage police in gun battle at Haatso Atomic; 1 killed, 2 arrested

Two accomplices of the armed robbers were arrested by the police

The police have killed one armed robber and arrested two of his accomplices after they engaged them in a shootout at Domos Company, a block factory located at Haatso in the Greater Accra Region.

Police investigators confirm to MyNewsGh.com that the four (4) men besieged the premises of the company under the pretext of engaging in a business transaction with the management and insisted on seeing the chief Executive Officer (CEO).



In the process, they pulled out pistols to take some of the worker's hostage amidst sporadic shooting in the premises.



Armed police who got wind of the planned robbery and were already stationed at the premises of the company to provide protection unknown to the criminals, returned fire and one of the armed robbers was hit.



He was rushed to police hospital where he was pronounced dead but the two others were arrested and one managed to escape amidst firing.

The arrested suspects identified as Christian Anagbra aged 38 and Emmanuel Gavor aged 53 upon interrogation, admitted their involvement in the attempted robbery and mentioned the name of the suspect who is at large as Isaac who is the leader of the group.



Police indicate that the same suspects are believed to have attacked pure water Goil filling station at Ashongman and murdered a security man last weekend.



One Millennium pistol with five (5) rounds of ammunition was retrieved while the suspects have been kept in separate cells assisting the police in their investigations.