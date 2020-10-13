Armed robbers kill fuel attendant in Accra

the armed robbers left the scene before police arrival

A fuel attendant known as Emmanuel Kwarteng has been shot dead by armed robbers at a Shell fuel station in Accra.

The incident happened at 2am on Friday, October 9, 2020, after robbers led the victims to a cubicle where the stations’ safe was kept, took the keys to the safe and stole an unspecific amount of money.



In a report by Daily Guide, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Efia Tenge, said the armed robbers fled the scene before the arrival of the police.



“Our preliminary investigations revealed that the station manager, together with the deceased and two other fuel attendants, after close of work retired to bed in the various offices around 11 pm.”

She said the workers narrated that five masked men armed with metal bars and machetes broke into the offices, demanding the whereabouts of the station’s manager and later went to the safe.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue while investigation is ongoing.