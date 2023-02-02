Armed robbers kill gold dealer, two others in Wassa Amenfi East

The gold dealer was attacked by the robbers few minutes after selling his gold

Correspondence from Western Region

The Western South Police Command is investigating a robbery incident that happened at Wassa Ntwitina in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality and led to the deaths of three people.



A gold dealer whose name was given as Red was attacked by the robbers a few minutes after selling his gold on Wednesday evening around 7 p.m.



According to reports, he struggled with the robbers but was overpowered by the robbers, who shot and killed him.



One person who works with the gold dealer came to the scene after hearing the gunshot but was also shot.

After these shootings, the robbers picked up gold and money in the office.



Upon seeing that community folks were coming after them, the robbers shot into the crowd, and one man in a "trotro" on his way to Dunkwa was killed by a stray bullet.



A special police team comprising investigation, intelligence, and operational officers has been deployed to beef up security in the town and surrounding communities.