Armed robbers shoot 3 persons at Teacherkrom, one in critical condition

Armed robbers have attacked and shot three residents of Teacherkrom, a suburb of Ejura in the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region leaving one in critical condition.

The incident happened on Friday around 7:00 pm.



The victims, Mr Kwaku Adu, Baba Abugri, and Blessing were rushed to the Ejura Municipal hospital for treatment. Mr. Kwaku Adu(Agya Adu) was later been referred to Jamasi hospital whilst the other two have been treated and discharged.



The victims were hit in the arm, face, and leg.



The Unit Committee member for Teacherkrom electoral area Mr Awudu Ibrahim recounting the incident said he believes the three armed robbers who came on foot had targeted a mobile money vendor in the area but shot at some persons who were near the vending centre to withdraw money.

He said the robbers who could not make away with any item, fled right after the incident to escape arrest.



Awudu Ibrahim said the armed robbers subsequently mounted another operation on the Teacherkrom-Aframso stretch of road around the teak plantation and were robbing unsuspecting commuters.



He said the robbers fled before a police patrol team arrived at the scene.