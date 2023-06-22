Armed robbers shoot and kill police officer in bullion van attack at Ablekuma

Armed robbers shot and killed a police officer at the Ablekuma Star Oil filling station during an alleged operation in the Greater Accra Region.

The incident which occurred on Thursday, June 22, 2023, claimed the life of the police officer who can be identified as Amoah from his name tag.



Per eyewitness reports, the police, who were accompanying bankers in a bullion van, were trailed by four robbers who carried out the attack after the bullion van made a stop at the Ablekuma Star Oil filling station.



Reports indicate that after gunshots, the robbers looted and fled off.



Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup vehicle cannot be found anywhere near the crime scene, according to a report.



The police have also launched an investigation and a search for the perpetrators of the crime and sent condolences to the family of the deceased in a citinewroom.com report.

Below is the statement from the police:



POLICE ON MANHUNT FOR ROBBERS WHO ATTACKED A BULLION VAN AT ABLEKUMA IN ACCRA



The Police are on a manhunt to arrest a gang of four robbers who attacked a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra and shot the Police escort who has unfortunately passed on.



Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of our deceased colleague in particular and all personnel of the Police Service in general.



We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice.





