Armed robbers shoot at, rob popular Mobile Money operator at Walewale

File photo

A Mobile Money operator named Rabiu was shot and subsequently taken to the Walewale Government Hospital for treatment on Monday evening in the North East Region.

In a report by myjoyonline.com, eyewitnesses said the attack took place at a bustling bus station near Nalerigu Junction, along the Tamale-Bolga Road, in the heart of Walewale township.



The witnesses reported that approximately three assailants arrived on motorcycles and began firing warning shots before targeting the young operator with gunfire.



Aremeyaw Somo Lucky, the Municipal Chief Executive, confirmed the incident and stated that the police had initiated a search for the perpetrators.

"I have just received this information about 5 minutes ago," the MCE is reported to have said.



NAY/AE