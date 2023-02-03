Armed robbers shoot security man at quarry site

File photo

A security man has been shot by robbers at a quarry at Awutu Kwei in the Central Region.

Four assailants attacked the victim, Kofi Diaka 30 years who became unconscious at Hao-xin stone Quarry site on Thursday, February 2, 2023, around 4:30 PM, taking away GHC2,500.



The victim after being shot decided to run and hide but unfortunately fell down and couldn’t stand on his feet.



He was rushed to Winneba Special and Trauma Hospital for treatment but later referred to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Reports say the same quarry site was robbed a week ago and an undisclosed amount of money taken away by armed armed robbers.



In an interview with Kasapa News, Alexander Thompson who is in charge of Safety Health at the quarry site said this is the third time they have been robbed and it puts fear in the foreigners who have invested in Ghana.



Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the police for investigation.