Armed robbers shoot victim for trying to escape, subject 3 others to beatings

File Photo

One person is currently nursing a gunshot wound at the Wa Regional Hospital in the Upper West Region after he was shot in the waist by suspected armed robbers.

Three others MyNewsGh.com has confirmed from Police in the Upper West Region were subjected to severe beatings by the suspected robbers between Piina and Bombala in the Lambussie District.



The robbers according to the Lambussie Police took properties belonging to the victims including money, mobile phones and a motorbike despite beating them for several minutes.



Police were invited to the scene but on arrival, the gunshot victim, Ali a close associate to the DCE of the area was seen being conveyed in a motorcycle to a nearby clinic.

The Police however received the victim and rushed him to the St. Theresa Hospital at Nandom and was subsequently referred to the Wa Regional Hospital where he is currently on admission receiving treatment.



Meanwhile, the police has indicated that there are efforts underway to apprehend the robbers.