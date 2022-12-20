2
Menu
News

Armed robbers snatch taxi cab from driver at Ajumako

Taxi Robbed Oepl3 The victim sustained some wounds in the process

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 39-year-old taxi driver, Kojo Amonoo was nearly shot dead at Ajumako after armed robbers snatched his taxi cab from him.

According to the victim, a young girl about 14 years old hired him to drive her to a building construction site surrounded by a bush.

He narrated to Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan that upon reaching the destination, three men at the site immediately rushed, attacked him and snatched his taxi cab from him.

He said he was shot at by the armed rubbers but fortunately and miraculously the bullet failed to eject, which angered the robbers to beat him up mercilessly until he pretended to be dead before they left him and took his taxi with registration number GW-5692-20 away.

He said he did not get any help while shouting for help at the scene of the attack so he crawled till he met somebody who took him to the Ajumako District Government Hospital.

The case has been reported to the Ajumako District Police Station for investigation.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Related Articles: