Armed robbers steal over GH¢100,000 from mobile money vendors

Two mobile money vendors were robbed by five suspected armed robbers at Hamile in the Upper West region on Saturday night at about 10:30 pm.

The suspected armed robbers robbed the first victim of GH¢ 90,000, and the other, Gh¢60,000 and a number of scratch cards.



Owner of both ventures, identified as Mohammed, in an interview explained the robbers entered the shop and started firing warning shots after which they were asked to lie on their bellies.



Once the coast was clear, the armed robbers made their way to the safe and retrieved bags which contained all their sales.

The attack was quite violent, leading to two bystanders sustaining injuries. They were shot in the back and leg respectively, and are receiving treatment at the Nandom Hospital.



Retrieved from the scene of the attack were five spent shell casings fired from an AK 47 rifle.



The residents lamented the level of crime despite heavy military detachment in the community.

