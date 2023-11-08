Armed robbers strike another filling station, one injured in the Eastern region

No arrest has been made in all incidents that occurred

A gang of armed robbers attacked the Gaso Fuel Filling Station in Adankrono, near Kade, within the Kwaebibirem Municipality of the Eastern Region on the evening of Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

At approximately 6:30 PM, the armed robbers numbering about four who were on foot suddenly attacked the filling station, unleashing a hail of sporadic gunshots that injured a bystander.



During the brazen attack, the criminals managed to escape with an undisclosed sum of money and the mobile phone of an attendant.



The situation escalated to a point where even a vehicle parked at the station bore the marks of the criminal act, with visible pellet holes.



The masked robbers bolted into the forest before the arrival of the local Police.



Investigations are currently underway to apprehend the culprits.

This incident marks the latest in a string of similar armed robbers targeting fuel-filling stations in the Eastern Region.



Just a week prior, on October 30, 2023, at approximately 7 PM, a fatal robbery occurred at the Total-5 fuel filling station, situated opposite the All-Nations University campus along the Koforidua-Akwadum to Suhum road.



During this ill-fated robbery, a private security guard lost his life, while another individual suffered gunshot injuries at the hands of armed robbers.



Yilo Krobo municipality also recorded a second fuel station robbery attack on October 24, 2023.



The robbery gang targeted the Gaso fuel filling station and a mobile money vendor in the heart of the municipality.

This chilling modus operandi bore eerie similarities to an earlier robbery on October 11, 2023, at SP Gas filling station situated 200 meters apart.



According to eyewitnesses, the four-armed robbers, including a female, with remarkable swiftness, executed their mission in less than 8 minutes amid firing of sporadic warning shots.



Armed with pump-action guns, they managed to make off with an undisclosed sum of money from the Gaso filling station, in addition to a substantial amount of Twenty-Eight Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 28,000) from the mobile money vendor.



No arrest has been made in all incidents that occurred.