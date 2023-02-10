Armories at Police Headquarters destroyed after office caught fire

Truck of the GNFS | File photo

The armouries office at the National Operations Department of the Ghana Police Headquarters in Accra caught fire today, Thursday, February 9, 2023.

The cause of the outbreak is unknown but the Fire Service has started investigating the matter.



The fire is said to have started in one of the offices of the National Operations Department at about 2 minutes past 9 on Thursday morning.



The Fire Service reportedly got to the scene within 1 minute, which prevented the fire from spreading to other offices in the building.



Some of the armouries were destroyed.

The Police in a brief statement said “There is a fire outbreak in one of the buildings at the Police Headquarters in Accra.



The Ghana National Fire Service is at the scene and has succeeded in bringing the situation under control.



There are no casualties, and the cause of the fire is yet to be established.



We wish to thank the Fire Service team and our officers who are assisting to ensure that the Fire did not spread to the entire building.”