Armour Regiment commissions 'Oppong Peprah Block'

The 10- unit 'Oppong Peprah Block' is to augment accommodation needs of the Army

The 153 Armour Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces on Friday commissioned a 10- unit apartment block, named after Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah, Chief of Army Staff, to augment accommodation needs of the Army.

The “Oppong Peprah Block” Golden Jubilee project, situated at the Gondar Barracks, was solely funded and constructed by Mr Noble John Watson Otumfuo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mayfair Estates Limited, at a cost of GH¢1,500,000.00.



Mr Otumfuo said the block was named after Major General Peprah because of his selfless devotion to the welfare of the soldiers and the Ghana Armed Forces in general.



He said knowing him for about six years, he could testify to his selfless acts, which was shown in the delivery of his duties as an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



He said the Chief of Army Staff always prioritised the needs of the soldiers he served than his personal needs.



Mr Otumfuo said Mayfair Estate’s collaboration with Access Bank Ghana had initiated an accommodation package to provide mortgage home finance for the officers and men.

He said the project would start in January 2021 to reduce the accommodation worries of the officers and men about where to live after living in the Barracks.



He commended Lieutenant Colonel William Ackah, Commanding Officer, 153 Armour Regiment, for his tireless and persistence to see the successful completion of the project and pledged his continued support to the Ghana Army.



Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah, said the support given by Mr Otumfuo to the GAF over the years was outstanding and that he was humbled by the gesture.



He said the apartment would augment the accommodation needs of the Army due to the increased number of officers and men.



Major Peprah said Public-Private Partnership was the way to go to meet such challenges in the Armed Forces, adding: “This project amongst others was completed by Mr Otumfuo and Mayfair at no cost to the GAF”.

He urged occupants of the Block to exercise good maintenance culture and put in place fire prevention measures to avert all forms of fire-related accidents.



Lieutenant Colonel William Ackah thanked his predecessor Colonel B. Gah, who commenced the project in 2014, his immediate past predecessor, Colonel Nortey, Lieutenant Colonel Osei, and men and officers who had contributed in diverse ways to the project.



The regiment presented plaques to Colonel Gah and Colonel Nortey for their efforts towards the project.



It also presented Mr Noble Otumfuo with a plaque and a framed portrait of himself, cast in bronze, to symbolise his friendship and partnership with GAF.