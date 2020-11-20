Army Commander assures Ghanaians of security

Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Chief of Army Staff in Ghana, Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah, has assured Ghanaians of their preparedness to ensure that there is absolute security in the country.

The Army Commander noted his men are poised to protect Ghanaians from an internal and external threat before, during and after the elections.



“The Ghana Armed Forces is poised to support the security agencies in dealing with any form of threat and anything that will disturb the peace of the country.”



Major General Oppong Pepprah gave the assurance to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Wednesday when he a paid a courtesy all on him at the Manhyia Palace.



The Asantehene commended the army for their resolve to maintain the security Ghana has been enjoying for decades.

“Our neighbouring countries such as Mali and Niger have been experiencing some form of insecurity for some time now but I know our military are doing their best to ensure that insecurity does not trespass to Ghana



“This is a testimony that the military are discharging their duty effectively. I’ll urge you to continue being disciplined and professional in your work.”



The Army Commander is in the Ashanti Region on a working visit to the Central Command to interact with the troops and assess the operational administration and logistics requirements and find solutions to them.