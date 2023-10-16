Arrest Kennedy Agyapong for galamsey comment - Blakk Rasta to IGP Dampare

Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian musician, Blakk Rasta has called on the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare to arrest flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for threatening to mention names of ministers who are into illegal mining.

According to him, IGP Dampare was quick to arrest Prof. Frimpong Manso when he disclosed that there are ministers who are involved in illegal mining, hence the same approach should be employed to arrest Kennedy Agyapong for making similar claims.



The radio personality expressed his worry over the state of the nation with regard to illegal activities that have destroyed water bodies and endangered the lives of the people involved.



"Kennedy Agyapong is saying that there are a lot of ministers in this government who are involved in illegal mining. When Professor Frimpong said this, the IGP [Dampare] quickly rushed in a Rambo style with guns and weapons of mass destruction to uproot one man. His life was threatened. At the end of the day, the Attorney General tells us that this man was on a conjecture spree,” he said.



"Because he conjectured and nothing was real. My God. Today, Kennedy Agyapong says that if he does mention the names [ministers involved in galamsey], we will all run into cover. And this is not ten years ago. Just recent. My brother, my sister, IGP Dampare, with all due respect, what is good for the goose must be good for the gander,” he said.

He made the remark in reaction to Kennedy Agyapong’s claims that he knows some ministers who are involved in illegal mining.



He further threatened to make the names of the said ministers public if he is challenged to do so.



SB/DAG