Arrest Martin Amidu - Kofi Jumah

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, is pushing for the arrest and subsequent arraignment before court of Martin A.B.K. Amidu, who recently resigned from his position as Special Prosecutor.

He wants him tried for causing financial loss to the state.



To him, Martin Amidu did not live up to his responsibility as the Special Prosecutor despite the huge investment the Akufo-Addo government made to establish the that Office.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Hon. Kofi Jumah accused the beleaguered anti-corruption crusader of inaction and accused him of failing to even prosecute a single criminal.

The former Deputy Minister for Local Government in the erstwhile Kufuor administration further slammed Mr Amidu for wasting two years in search of office space instead of putting his shoulders to the wheel.



“After Martin Amidu was over-pampered with a lot of goodies, one would have expected that he will live up to his responsibility by arresting people in his first three months in office and that would have justified his numerous demands but that never happened. As we speak, he was not able to arrest one person as a Special Prosecutor; look at the resources expended on him, causing financial loss to the state. Instead of bowing his head down in shame, he is going around ranting”, he fumed.



“The kind of honour bestowed on him by the State and him losing it now, I feel sad for him and his children. He was highly honoured but he played around his job…spending 2 years complaining about the kind of office he wanted and the people he had the power to employ”, he posited.