Arrest Yendi MP for attack on reporter - Ghana Journalists Association to police

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has asked the police to arrest the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, following an alleged attack on a journalist during the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primaries on Saturday, January 27.

The journalist, identified as Mohammed Aminu from Citi FM/TV, reported that he was assaulted by MP Farouk Aliu Mahama while carrying out his duties in the constituency.



In response to this incident, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor, the President of the GJA, in a UTV news report, condemned the attack and called for the immediate arrest of the Yendi MP over his actions.



GhanaWeb on January 27, 2024 reported that the MP for Yendi, had attacked Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, a journalist with Citi TV/FM, during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.



The victim, Mohammed Aminu, when narrating his ordeal, disclosed that he was slapped by Farouk Mahama and his people also pounced on him to beat him and took away his mobile phone.

He added that it happened when he approached the MP to enquire about the chaos that was taking place.



“It was the MP [Farouk Aliu Mahama] who slapped me, and his people kicked me and took my phone away. I was reporting on the violence that was happening during the counting process, so I asked the MP why that was happening, and he got up and came and slapped me, and his people also started beating me up,” he said.



