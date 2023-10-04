Arrest and prosecute the governor of BoG and his deputies for illegal printing of money - NDC deputy youth organiser

Comrade Fohad Agbenyadzi (left)

The deputy Eastern Regional Youth Organiser of the NDC, Comrade Fohad Agbenyadzi on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, participated in the #OccupyBoG demonstration, organised by the NDC and other political parties.

In a statement by the NDC youth organizer, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the country's current state led by the NPP government.



The statement also enlisted some grievances and demands about why the #OccupyBOG protest was organised.



In the statement, Comrade Agbenyadzi stated: "We the youth of Ghana, united by our dedication to the principles of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law, the gathering, which saw the participation of thousands of well-meaning Ghanaians, was an expression of our deep concern and dissatisfaction with the state of affairs under the NPP administration, particularly concerning the actions of the Bank of Ghana".



"Our key grievances and demands are as follows:



Unlawful printing of money:

We are deeply disturbed by reports of the unlawful printing of money by the Bank of Ghana, amounting to a staggering 22 billion Ghana Cedis. This act not only violates the trust placed in the institution but also poses a severe threat to our nation's economic stability and integrity.



Financial loss to the state:



The aforementioned actions of the Bank of Ghana have resulted in significant financial losses to the state. Such losses directly affect the welfare and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians, and we demand a thorough investigation into these financial discrepancies.



Transparency and accountability:



We call upon the government and relevant authorities to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability in all financial matters. The people of Ghana must be provided with a full and transparent account of how public funds are managed and utilized.

Rule of law:



We reiterate our commitment to the rule of law and call on all relevant institutions, including the judiciary, to ensure that justice is served without fear or favor. Those responsible for the unlawful printing of money and causing financial loss to the state must be held accountable according to the laws of the land".



Comrade Fohad Agbenyadzi however, assured the NDC's unwavering commitment to the betterment of Ghana.



"We believe that by addressing these issues and upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law, we can ensure a brighter future for all Ghanaians. We call on the government, the Bank of Ghana, and all relevant stakeholders to heed our concerns and take immediate steps to rectify these grave matters"



"We will continue to exercise our democratic right to hold those in power accountable and work towards a Ghana that is free from corruption and financial malfeasance", he said.