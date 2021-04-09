Arrest drivers who blow sirens - Pius Hadzide charges Police

The culture of siren blowing has become rampant in the country

Former Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide has charged the police to arrest drivers who use sirens while plying the roads in the country.

The culture of siren blowing has become rampant.



Almost every second or minute, drivers, particularly those who drive expensive cars like Land Cruiser, are spotted hooting sirens to avoid traffic and quickly speed up to their destinations.



What is more dangerous is that the identity of these drivers is usually unidentifiable, therefore one doesn't see whether the siren blower is permitted by law or not.



Addressing the issue in a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, the former Minister vented his anger on the indiscriminate siren blowers.

He sided with the host of the programme, Kwami Sefa Kayi, who equally expressed worry over the attitude of such drivers that such people should be checked because the attitude is appalling.



Pius Enam Hadzide directed the Police to apprehend those drivers to serve as a deterrent to others.



"I am encouraging even the Police to begin arresting them. If they arrest them, we will know that politicians might not be the ones to blame. Also, it poses security risks. What if the person is a thief who has stolen a Land Cruiser and passing by? So, at least, stop them and check to see their identity," he stated.