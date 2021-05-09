Arrest key NPP members involved in galamsey too – Former NPP MP to Minister

Former Tema East MP, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

The former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has charged the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, to equally penalize key members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are involved in illegal mining.

He has urged the minister not to spare members of their party who are arrested at mining sites engaging in illegal mining activities.



He is optimistic that it would send a strong signal to the masses that the government is committed to the fight against the menace to restore water bodies and forest reserves destroyed.



Titus Glover, speaking on the Yen Sempa morning show on Onua FM on Wednesday indicated that the government would only be able to win the galamsey fight if key NPP members who are alleged to be involved in illegal mining are likewise arrested and prosecuted.



Until those NPP gurus are apprehended and made to face the full rigorousness of the law, the former lawmaker said that the government would not be successful to end illegal mining activities in Ghana.

“The NPP members who are into galamsey and contributing to the destruction of the environment, forest and water bodies should be arrested and prosecuted because that would serve as a lesson to the miners and make the fight easier for the government.”



The former Deputy Minister of Transport said it’s his fervent prayer that the regional ministers and the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) would heed to the President’s advice and decentralize the operations by involving the traditional rulers in order to win the galamsey fight.



He thus appealed to the traditional rulers to be supportive of government policies to fight illegal mining instead of taking money from foreigners and allowing them to mine in the forest and along the water bodies.



He also urged the public to rally behind the government, especially in the measures, and police to curtail galamsey menace.