Arrest of Frimpong-Boateng standard, no one put him in handcuff - Martin Kpebu

Kpebu Martin435 Private Legal Luminary, Martin Kpebu

Sat, 10 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Private Legal Luminary, Martin Kpebu, has said the arrest of the former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, met the standard procedure.

According to him, Professor Frimpong-Boateng was not handcuffed when arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor but was invited, interrogated and arrested by word of mouth by the officer.

Martin Kpebu, who was speaking on TV3 Key Points programme and monitored by GhanaWeb said, “It was not that he was arrested and put in handcuff. He was invited and he went and after interrogation, the officer put his hand around his shoulder and said he was arrested.”

“What they [OSP] did is standard,” he stated categorically.

Martin Kpebu noted that he has confidence in the Office of the Special Prosecutor under the leadership of Kissi Agyebeng.

He was optimistic that the Special Prosecutor will deliver on its mandate, especially, the case involving Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

Background

On May 16, 2023, the former Minister of Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, was arrested for corruption-related offences when he honoured an invitation to appear before the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Mr Frimpong-Boateng was released on a GH¢2 million bail.

Now, the OSP has also secured a warrant for the arrest of the former secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Charles Bissue.

ESA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
