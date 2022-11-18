Arrest of Salamatu Mohammed: Akufo-Addo should be a dictator only in the NPP - Joseph Bediako

Salamatu Mohammed, a mother of four, arrested for wishing Akufo-Addo dead

Former Director of Operations of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Joseph Bediako, has berated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the arrest of Salamatu Mohammed, a mother of four, for wishing the president dead.

Speaking in a CTV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Biadiako said that the arrest of Salamatu Mohammed just because of her comments is a characteristic of dictatorships.



He added that Ghana is a democracy, and if the president wants to be a dictator, he should be one in his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“I read on GhanaWeb that a woman has been arrested. For which reason? So, now Akufo-Addo wants to be a dictator. If he wants to be a dictator, he should be one in the NPP… why was the woman arrested for insulting the president.



“He should be a dictator in his party, where he speaks and no one has an opinion. In this same Ghana, didn’t we see people insulting the late president, Atta Mills?



“Don’t members of the NPP say worse than the comments the woman made? NPP members should blow their heads in shame because when it comes to politics of insults no one tops them,” he said in Twi.

GhanaWeb reported on Wednesday, November 16, that Salamatu Mohammed had been arrested for wishing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo dead in a viral video.



In the said viral video, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, the woman, who was berating the president for the current economic conditions in the country, questioned why witches and ritualists from the northern parts of Ghana have not killed the president yet.



“Akufo-Addo we are begging you in the name of God, we cannot even afford pots to cook our food. Do you want us to use your head to cook?



“Now the price of an aluminium cooking pot has increased from 6 million (GH¢ 600) to 12 million (GH¢1200). Why?



“God will punish you. The witches in Ghana and the ritualist from the north can’t you kill this man… I have four children; do you know the feeding fees I pay? Do you know the feeding fee, I am going to pay today… Idiot,” she said in Twi.

The lawyer of Salamatu Mohammed, Gideon Koku Abotsi, said in an interview with GhanaWeb that his client was released by the police without being charged with any crime.



He confirmed that the police arrested Salamatu Mohammed because of the viral video and that they (the police) said they would be investigating the matter further.



Watch the CTV interview below plus the viral video of Salamatu Mohammed below:







You can also catch GhanaWeb TV’s interview with Elvis Afriyie Ankrah below:









IB/BOG