Arrest of tollbooth collectors: NDC in shock

Tollboth collectors picketing at Ministry of Roads and Highways

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed its disbelieve in the arrest of disabled individuals, formerly responsible for collecting tolls at road tollbooths in Ghana.

They were arrested on Tuesday, November 15, 2023, while seeking an audience with the Minister of Roads regarding the payment of their outstanding salary arrears.



The incident has raised concerns about human rights in Ghana, with the NDC criticising the Akufo-Addo government for its handling of the matter.



A statement signed by Kakra Essamuah, the Communication Director, said “The NDC emphasises the inappropriate nature of arresting and detaining disabled persons, especially considering the challenging economic circumstances they face.”

“The NDC finds it perplexing that the Minister for Roads, rather than engaging in a meeting with the disabled individuals, allegedly ordered their arrest. The party decries this action as a stain on the government's human rights record".



Expressing their commitment to holding the government accountable, the NDC pledged “to closely monitor the situation and advocate for justice for those arrested.



The party stated that it views the arrest as unjust, as the disabled individuals sought an opportunity to engage with the Minister for the resolution of their problems.