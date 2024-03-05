Arrival of Logic products shows commitment of Ghana and US to strengthen relationship - Dean Matlack

Susan Parlour and Raymond Marfo

The Commercial Counselor at the American Embassy to Ghana, Dean Matlack has disclosed that the arrival of the Logic brand of technological gadgets in Ghana is indicative of the commitment by both Ghana and the United States of America to strengthen their historically rich bilateral relationship further.

Speaking at the launch of the Logic range of gadgets which includes phones, tablets and laptops, Dean Matlack noted that the Logic brand resonates with the desire of the Ghanaian youth to connect and leverage technological advancements to improve their socio-economic lives.



While commending the youth of Ghana for their drive and desire to succeed, Dean Matlack opined that the Logic gadgets will facilitate the attainment of these lifelong dreams as they are of high quality, affordable and tailored for the Ghanaian market.



He believes that through trade and business initiatives, Ghana and the United can intensify their relationship and ensure that they mutually benefit.



Raymond Kwaku Marfo, the Chief Executive Officer of RKM Group of Companies described the arrival of the Logic products as a celebration of innovation and progress in the Ghanaian mobile phone space.



He stated a new chapter has been opened in the Ghanaian technological market and that his outfit will work hard to position the Logic brand as the most revered and patronized mobile phone and laptop brand in the country.

Describing their arrival as revolutionary, Kwaku Marfo stated that Ghana’s mobile phone and laptop market is about to witness unprecedented progress.



He said that Logic will redefine the technology industry and ensure that Ghanaians do not have to struggle to get access to quality but affordable gadgets.



Susan Parlour, a sales executive at TM Cell who are producers of the Logic brand of gadgets outlined the various aspects of their products which make them stand out among others.



She revealed that Ghana is the first African country to have Logic products being sold here and that she is confident that the country would welcome the products.



She disclosed that the company takes its Corporate Social Responsibilities seriously and will execute projects in various parts of the country.